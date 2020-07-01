Police investigating robbery at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Davenport gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Express Lane BP, 1208 E. Locust St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt went into the store and demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand under his sweatshirt, indicating he had a weapon.

After the cashier gave him money, the suspect left on foot, according to police.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.