Advertisement

Police investigating robbery at Davenport gas station

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery Tuesday afternoon at Express Lane BP gas station, 1208 E. Locust St.
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery Tuesday afternoon at Express Lane BP gas station, 1208 E. Locust St.(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Davenport gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Express Lane BP, 1208 E. Locust St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt went into the store and demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand under his sweatshirt, indicating he had a weapon.

After the cashier gave him money, the suspect left on foot, according to police.

No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport police respond to shooting with multiple victims

Updated: moments ago
Five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Davenport.

KWQC

Welcome To The Hottest Month Of The Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Welcome to the warmest time of the year in the QCA!

News

Davenport police respond to shooting with multiple victims

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
While the TV6 crew was there, three ambulances left the scene with multiple victims.

News

CDC Adds New Symptoms Of Covid-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon DeRycke
CDC adds new symptoms to list of Coronavirus symptoms

Latest News

News

Rock Island road closure to thru traffic on 31st Avenue begins July 6

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Rock Island city officials said 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th Street will be closed.

News

MuscaBus fares to return Wednesday, masks required

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Public Transit division of the City of Muscatine said it resumed regular MuscaBus routes on Monday.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 12 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say there are 947 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

News

Local Woman looks for new home for war memorabilia

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local Woman looks for new home for war memorabilia

News

New York requiring Iowa travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says travelers from Iowa, among several other states, will be required to follow this advisory.

Sports

Minor League Baseball season canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Minor League Baseball season canceled