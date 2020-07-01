Advertisement

Davenport police respond to shooting with multiple victims

TV6 sent a crew to Pershing Ave and East 14th Street in Davenport Tuesday night where there was a large police presence.
TV6 sent a crew to Pershing Ave and East 14th Street in Davenport Tuesday night where there was a large police presence.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 sent a crew to Pershing Ave and East 14th Street in Davenport Tuesday night where there was a large police presence.

Police say a unit discovered victims at the street and a call came in shortly after 10:10 p.m.

While the TV6 crew was there, three ambulances left the scene with multiple victims. Police say there were at least four adult, male victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davenport police are still actively investigating the area. Officers were searching for shell casings while the TV6 crew was on the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect and are calling the incident a “targeted shooting.”

TV6 will continue to provide further updates as they come in.

