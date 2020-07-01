River Action Student Video Competition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bailey Johnston of River Action came on Paula Sands Live to highlight a student video competition to encourage participants to dig in to learn more about an important environmental issue related to the Mighty Mississippi and then share that knowledge in video form to be eligible to win cash prizes! Additionally, Johnson discussed some of the ongoing programs and event related to River Action such as Floatzilla (coming up in August).

Here’s an overview of the student video competition: River Action and Fresh Films will be accepting 3-5 minute video on local environmental issues related to the Mississippi River by students this year for submission into our QC Environmental Film Series Student Video Competition. Students may work on their videos individually or in teams. Submissions must be uploaded to YouTube for judging by Fresh Films and in partnership with the Fresh Film Fall Video Challenge.

The deadline for submitting videos for the competition is November 15, 2020. There will be two winners selected from each age division (middle school through college students). Winners receive:

$100 cash prize

$150 will be given to the student’s teacher to be used in their classroom

Student/film to be featured in an article in River Action’s Eddy Magazine

Video be shown during the 2021 QC Environmental Film Series and featured on Fresh Films Platforms.

River Action, Inc. / 22 E. River Drive / Davenport, Iowa 52803 / Phone: (563) 322-2969 / Email: riveraction@riveraction.org

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.