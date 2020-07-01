Rock Island bars, restaurants to close at 2 a.m., effective immediately

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The City of Rock Island announced Wednesday afternoon it is now requiring all bars and restaurants located in city limits to close at 2 a.m., effective immediately.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the decision stems from Rock Island wanting to be a regional player with the rest of the Quad Cities, where bars and restaurants already close at 2 a.m.

“Beyond my duties as Mayor, I am also the City’s Liquor Commissioner. This action has been on the table before and we feel it’s time to be in lockstep with the rest of the Quad Cities,” said Thoms.

Thoms cited growing concerns of COVID-19 as well as large crowds that tend to gather after the hours of 2 a.m. as other factors in the City’s decision.

The city also decided to close several downtown streets to provide more space for gathering areas to aid in social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.