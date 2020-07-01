Rock Island County health officials report 12 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health department announced 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 947.

Health officials said on Monday there was one additional death, bringing the total number of deaths to 29. There were no additional deaths reported on Tuesday.

The health department said three patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

Health officials could not provide any additional information regarding these cases due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.