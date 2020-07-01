Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 975. 

The number of deaths stands at 29. 

Health officials say there are three patients being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No further information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

