Rock Island County health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 975.

The number of deaths stands at 29.

Health officials say there are three patients being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No further information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

