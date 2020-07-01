Rock Island-Milan, Davenport school districts consider options for fall classes

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Two of the largest school districts in the Quad Cities are trying to determine what classes will look like when students return in the fall.

The Rock Island-Milan School District school board held a special meeting on Tuesday. According to the agenda, the board intended to vote on fall plans, but ultimately tabled to decision. The school board asked administrators to take more time to collect feedback from families and staff.

School officials want to know if the district should start the year with online only learning or a blended version of in-person and online.

The board plans to hold another special meeting during the week of July 13 to vote once that additional information is gathered.

The Davenport Community School District is also considering options. The Iowa Dept. of Education required all districts to submit outline plans for on-site learning, online learning, and a hybrid of both by July 1.

The school district is now asking families for more input on what they would like to see. The district released a video announcement on Tuesday. It said families can expect more information in the coming weeks.

