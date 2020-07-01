Rock Island Public Library to open with changes beginning July 6

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Public Library announced it will open on Monday, July 6 with some changes.

Both its Downtown and Southwest Library locations will run on limited hours and people will need to abide by the library’s temporary “grab and go” building access policy.

The library said this gradual reopening coordinates with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Both of its library locations will open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays will be reserved for curbside pickup only from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Below are detailed changes the Rock Island Public Library sent TV6 in a news release:

The library said face coverings and social distancing must be maintained while inside its buildings. Books, magazines, and audiovisual collections will be available for “grab and go” browsing. There will also be a limited number of public computers available by prior appointment only. To reserve one-hour of computer time, you may call 309-732-7341. Computer users will need to bring their library card as well.

In an effort to ensure social distancing, the library is asking people to use self-check machines and to place items in the return bins inside or in outside book returns. The library said its reshelf carts will also be provided to separate materials that aren’t being checked out. Also, the library said it will quarantine items for three days before checking them back in.

Contactless curbside pickup will continue at both the Southwest and Downtown locations. For assistance with placing materials on hold in the online catalog, or with finding reading and watching options, you can call 309-732-7341, email RiLIbRef@rigov.org, or use the Ask-A-Librarian chat option at www.rockislandlibrary.org.

The library said it will have desk staff available behind a Plexiglas barrier to assist with library card applications, renewals, payments, and account questions. The library will continue to provide programs on a virtual or take-home kit basis only. Community room use, study spaces, extended visits, and certain types of materials will not be available as part of this phase.

“We encourage patrons to self-screen, wear masks, keep appropriate distance, and stay home if they feel ill or have had contact with an ill person,” Rock Island Public Library Director Angela Campbell, said in a news release. “It’s our goal to keep staff and patrons safe, and we are taking the safety precautions outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. However, there’s no guarantee against transmission in a public space. We encourage patrons to continue to use curbside pickup if they have concerns or medical issues that may make them more vulnerable to the virus.”

If you’re searching for additional details, the library said it has a list of available services under the Find it Fast library website menu, at the Curbside/COVID 19 link.

Also on July 6, the Rock Island Mobile “Library2Go” outreach vehicle will start a new stay-in-your-car process for Curbside hold and material pickup and mobile WIFI access. Library2Go returns to its alternating red week/blue week route, with some minor route alterations. To download the new route schedule, please visit the “Download It” menu at www.rockislandlibrary.org

Rock Island Public Library summer reading challenges and programs will be done virtually this summer. For details, you can visit the Rock Island Library calendar or 2020 Summer Reading links on the library’s website.

