Rock Island road closure to thru traffic on 31st Avenue begins July 6

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced there will be a road closure to thru traffic on 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th Street beginning on Monday, July 6.

Rock Island city officials said this is due to culvert repairs. They said the road closure is necessary due to the depth of the culvert and location of the necessary repairs. It will also help keep crews performing the repair safe and help monitor the public.

As long as weather cooperates in their favor, city officials said the area should be reopened in the first week of August.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. City officials ask drivers to follow the posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Motorists are encouraged to detour this work as well by using Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th Streets.

City officials apologize for the inconvenience due to this work and appreciate the public’s patience and consideration.

