Semi-truck driver cited after rear-ending another semi near Mount Pleasant

(KWQC) - A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear-ended another semi near Mount Pleasant.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. about a semi that rear-ended another semi in the 2000 Grid of U.S. Highway 34.

Deputies said in a media release that Michael Lantz, 35, of Keokuk, was driving west on U.S. Highway 34 in a semi.

He said another semi, which was driven by Thomas Lesperance, 65, of Lebanon, Indiana, had been following behind him and had been tailgating him off and on, according to the release.

Lantz said he slowed his semi down, activated the hazard lights, and started to pull off onto the shoulder of the roadway to allow the other semi to pass his position.

Lesperance then rear-ended the trailer of Lantz’s semi because he was following too closely, according to the release.

Lesperance’s semi sustained non-functioning damage estimated at $9,000, according to the release.

Lantz’s semi sustained minimal damage and was able to drive away from the scene. According to the release, Lantz suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

Lesperance was cited for following too closely.

An Iowa Department of Transportation officer responded and inspected Lesperance’s semi and trailer.

Paramedics from the Henry County Health Center, the Mount Pleasant Fire, and the Iowa State Patrol also responded to the crash.

