Advertisement

Semi-truck driver cited after rear-ending another semi near Mount Pleasant

A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear ended another semi on U.S. Highway 34 near Mount Pleasant.
A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear ended another semi on U.S. Highway 34 near Mount Pleasant.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear-ended another semi near Mount Pleasant.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. about a semi that rear-ended another semi in the 2000 Grid of U.S. Highway 34.

Deputies said in a media release that Michael Lantz, 35, of Keokuk, was driving west on U.S. Highway 34 in a semi.

He said another semi, which was driven by Thomas Lesperance, 65, of Lebanon, Indiana, had been following behind him and had been tailgating him off and on, according to the release.

Lantz said he slowed his semi down, activated the hazard lights, and started to pull off onto the shoulder of the roadway to allow the other semi to pass his position.

Lesperance then rear-ended the trailer of Lantz’s semi because he was following too closely, according to the release.

Lesperance’s semi sustained non-functioning damage estimated at $9,000, according to the release.

Lantz’s semi sustained minimal damage and was able to drive away from the scene. According to the release, Lantz suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

Lesperance was cited for following too closely.

An Iowa Department of Transportation officer responded and inspected Lesperance’s semi and trailer.

Paramedics from the Henry County Health Center, the Mount Pleasant Fire, and the Iowa State Patrol also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 29,000

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached more than 29,000 as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

News

Rock Island-Milan, Davenport school districts consider options for fall classes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The Rock Island-Milan School District board held a special meeting on Tuesday. The Davenport Community School District is asking parents for more feedback.

Local

Woman cited after striking cable guard railing near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday.

News

More than 260 tested on first day of RI coronavirus drive-through testing site

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rock Island County Health Department said a drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened Monday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island served 269 people on its first day.

Latest News

Iowa News

Judge halts Iowa’s new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law.

News

Tracking the Curve 6/30

Updated: 4 hours ago
TV6 tracks new coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

News

Davenport police respond to shooting with multiple victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
Five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Davenport.

News

Police investigating robbery at Davenport gas station

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery Tuesday afternoon at Express Lane BP gas station, 1208 E. Locust St.

KWQC

Welcome To The Hottest Month Of The Year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Welcome to the warmest time of the year in the QCA!