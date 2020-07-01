Support Black Businesses---Freight House Open-Air Farmer’s Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities is helping support black-owned businesses with an Open-Air Farmer’s Market on the last Sunday of each month (while the weather is warm). It all got started last weekend, on Sunday, June 28. Due to such huge support, the decision was made to continue it as a monthly shopping opportunity.

Tracy White of the QC Empowerment Network joined Paula to talk about the Open-Air Farmer’s Markets and how supporting local black-owned businesses is a strong way to support black communities as a whole.

The Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport is inviting everyone to attend the “Open-Air Market” on the last Sunday of the month (during the warm weather season) from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s recommended you bring a face mask and social distance. The event is hosted by the QC Empowerment Network.

If you want a complete directory of black-owned Quad Cities’ businesses to shop or support outside of this event, email qcempowermentnetwork@gmail.com or request one by visiting the group’s Facebook page.

