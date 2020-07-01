The Mississippi Valley Fair is Happening!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, joined PSL to talk about how the 101st year of the fair will be different due to COVID-19, but it is happening! According to the fair website, the scheduled dates for the fair are August 4th- 9th.

Earlier in the week, a formal announcement was made after coordinating with advice from Scott County Health officials about keeping the event safe. This includes downsizing to accommodate social distancing, good hygiene and overall community health. That means there will be no national grandstand acts this year but there will be food, competitions, educational exhibits, local bands, and grounds attractions. Major grandstand acts will be rescheduled for 2021. Masks will be encouraged and some will be provided, but not required.

If you want refunds for Fun Card purchases or to exchange it for a 2021 Fun Card, click here or see more below in a Facebook post.

