Advertisement

The Mississippi Valley Fair is Happening!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fair, joined PSL to talk about how the 101st year of the fair will be different due to COVID-19, but it is happening! According to the fair website, the scheduled dates for the fair are August 4th- 9th.

Earlier in the week, a formal announcement was made after coordinating with advice from Scott County Health officials about keeping the event safe. This includes downsizing to accommodate social distancing, good hygiene and overall community health. That means there will be no national grandstand acts this year but there will be food, competitions, educational exhibits, local bands, and grounds attractions. Major grandstand acts will be rescheduled for 2021. Masks will be encouraged and some will be provided, but not required.

If you want refunds for Fun Card purchases or to exchange it for a 2021 Fun Card, click here or see more below in a Facebook post.

See below for more information:

Posted by Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Support Black Businesses---Freight House Open-Air Farmer’s Market

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The Open-Air Market will be a monthly event supporting black-owned businesses in the Quad Cities at the Freight House Farmer's Market. Here are all the details about how supporting black business is a very strong way to support the black community.

News

Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 29,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached more than 29,000 as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

News

Rock Island-Milan, Davenport school districts consider options for fall classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The Rock Island-Milan School District board held a special meeting on Tuesday. The Davenport Community School District is asking parents for more feedback.

Paula Sands Live

Virtual Lederhosen 5K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This year's benefit for a Rock Island food pantry has gone virtual. For those that want to continue the fun of this run (including the option of wearing lederhosen), here are the details.

Latest News

Local

Semi-truck driver cited after rear-ending another semi near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear-ended another semi near Mount Pleasant.

Paula Sands Live

River Action Student Video Competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
River Action is challenging students to make videos containing an environmental educational message about the Mississippi. There are cash prizes for winning students and their classrooms! All the participation info is here.

Local

Woman cited after striking cable guard railing near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday.

News

More than 260 tested on first day of RI coronavirus drive-through testing site

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Rock Island County Health Department said a drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened Monday at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island served 269 people on its first day.

Iowa News

Judge halts Iowa’s new 24-hour waiting period for abortion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa judge has issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, a day before the measure was set to become law.

News

Tracking the Curve 6/30

Updated: 5 hours ago
TV6 tracks new coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.