Virtual Lederhosen 5K

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, Race Committee Member, was a guest on PSL to share details about this year’s Lederhosen 5K as a VIRTUAL race due to COVID-19. The race, as always, is a major fundraiser to help the Church of Peace in Rock Island keep their food pantry shelves stocked. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, the food pantry has seen a 40% increase in families coming to the food pantry.

Registration deadline is July 11th and the race must be completed by July 25th. There are three race distances available: 1-mile, 5K, or 10K. The virtual race can be completed at the pace, location, and time of your choice (prior to deadline). Participants are encouraged to submit results to see rankings. For your $30 donation, you’ll receive a t-shirt and commemorative medal.

You don’t have to dress up for your virtual run or walk, but if you do, be sure to share your best lederhosen or dirndl pictures on the Lederhosen Virtual Race’s Facebook page (see below).

Proceeds from this event benefit the Church of Peace Food Pantry that served almost 2,000 families in 2019 and distributed over 90,000 pounds of food, and other community outreach efforts.

