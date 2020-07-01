Welcome To The Hottest Month Of The Year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Welcome to the “dog days” of summer. This month is when we hit our stretch of warmest days, on average, every year. From July 1st through July 25th our average high peaks at 86 degrees. In fact the average temperature through the whole month is 2 degrees warmer than that of August, our second warmest month on average. July also happens to be our 4th wettest month on average thank in large part to nocturnal thunderstorm complexes and pesky pop up afternoon storms.

