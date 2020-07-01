Advertisement

Woman cited after striking cable guard railing near Mount Pleasant

A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday on U.S. Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant.
A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday on U.S. Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KWQC) - A Waterloo woman was cited after deputies say her vehicle struck a cable guard railing early Tuesday.

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call around 3:37 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 just north of Mount Pleasant.

Deputies said in a media release that Beth Ann Hadley, 33, was driving a white 2004 Cadillac Escalade north on U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 45 when she drove the vehicle off into the media portion of the roadway.

After driving the vehicle off into the median, Hadley’s vehicle struck the cable guard railing which was located along the median to prevent vehicles from striking the pillars to the overpass, according to the release.

The vehicle was a total loss due to striking the cable guard railing and deputies estimate the vehicle sustained $9,000 in damaged.

As of Wednesday morning, it is unknown what the estimated damages are to the cable guard railing.

Hadley was given a citation for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

