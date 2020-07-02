CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police seek shoplifting suspect

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they has been shoplifting at stores in the city.

Police say the suspect has been driving the pictured vehicle.

If you know who he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

