CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charge

Have you seen him? James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.
Have you seen him? James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin. 

Police say he is 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

