CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charge

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.

Police say he is 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

