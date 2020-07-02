CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police seeking suspects in retail thefts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for retail thefts at Walmart and Menards.

Police say on June 22, the pair stole more than $370 worth of merchandise from Walmart and $577 worth of merchandise from Menards.

The first suspect is described as a white man who is bald, wearing a gray face mask, a silver necklace, a black shirt with a Johnny Cash logo, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white woman with red hair, wearing a green face mask, a red plaid tank top, and blue jeans. She also has a chest tattoo.

The suspects were driving a blue SUV, according to police.

If you know who they are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for retail thefts at Walmart and Menards in June. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

