Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it.

Word of the closure first came from Greater Dubuque Development Corp.

CEO Rick Dickinson, who told the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the facility will close by November.

IBM spokesman Fred McNeese confirmed that later Wednesday, saying the company will consolidate the Dubuque tech support and outsourcing center with its center in Columbia, Missouri. McNeese says most employees in Dubuque will be given the opportunity to relocate to the Columbia facility or take a severance package.

