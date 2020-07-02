Emergency responders recover body from Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County and Scott County emergency responders recovered a body from the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:27 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call that a body was found along the shore of an island East of Andalusia in the Mississippi River.

The sheriff’s office said the body was recovered and found “badly decomposed.”

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office will continue an investigation.

