Advertisement

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.
The Washington Redskins hold their training camp in Richmond every summer.(Source: NBC12)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

A FedEx spokesperson released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.”

The Redskins play at FedExField Stadium in Landover, Maryland. FedEx President and CEO Fred Smith is a minority owner and has been since 2003.

Thursday’s request comes one day after AdWeek reported investment firms and shareholders worth a combined $620 billion asked FedEx, Nike and other businesses to terminate their sponsorship with the Redskins over the name.

The team has been under fire for decades over its controversial moniker with many calling it a racial slur against Native Americans.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has been adamant in his opposition to the name change.

Thursday’s move is arguably the most compelling in the battle over the brand. Right now, there’s no word on what might happen with FedEx if the team keeps its name.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bettendorf Transit, Davenport Citibus decide not to collect fares July 6

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Metro IL QC said it will still reinstate fares and reopen terminals on July 6.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

News

Gov. Pritzker beats GOP federal case, loses downstate county challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In the downstate lawsuit, state Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) and his attorneys fought keep it in state court.

Latest News

News

Emergency responders recover body from Mississippi River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found “badly decomposed.”

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Have you seen him? James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police seeking suspects in retail thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for retail thefts at Walmart and Menards in June.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.