First Alert Forecast

A few stray showers are possible this morning.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scattered showers will be possible through sunrise across our area.  Today will bring another day with a mix of clouds and sun and temps in the upper 80s.  We will have another chance for isolated storms this afternoon/evening, but the overall coverage will be low.  We are dry from Friday through your holiday weekend with each afternoon in the upper 80s and low 90s.  Humidity won’t be as high as earlier this week, but will be enough to make it feel like the mid 90s at times. Quiet weather will be on tap through at least next Tuesday and possibly longer.

TODAY: Few showers.  High: 88°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 90°.

