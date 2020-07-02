DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Due to more clouds and rain during the day we stayed cooler than average in parts of the QCA on Wednesday but there was not much relief form the high humidity.

After some more rain on Thursday we'll be mostly rain-free into the holiday weekend, and that will be a result of the humidity going down thanks to Great Lakes

high pressure pushing in drier air from the northeast. Highs will warm up as the humidity drops ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend with

heat indexes staying closer to the actual air temps as opposed to being too extreme. Rain chances that are notable enough to mention will return Tuesday

and Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS. LOW: 69°. WIND: LIGHT E/NE

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. A FEW P.M. T-STORMS. HIGH: 88°. WIND: E 5-10

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM. HIGH: 89°

