Advertisement

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

More than 450 Confederate soldiers are buried in the cemetery
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground, an incident report said. They had been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were in the shape of an X.

Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”
Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Kirby picked up the flags and placed them back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, is the burial place for more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

News

Emergency responders recover body from Mississippi River

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found “badly decomposed.”

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Have you seen him? James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police seeking suspects in retail thefts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for retail thefts at Walmart and Menards in June.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police seek shoplifting suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they has been shoplifting at stores in the city.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

News

Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it.

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.