Advertisement

Hot weekend for the 4th, but not as humid!

Drier air from the north cuts down the humidity, but we'll still see highs near 90!
Great Lakes High Pressure cuts humidity down this weekend with northeast to east winds.
Great Lakes High Pressure cuts humidity down this weekend with northeast to east winds.(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holy High Pressure, Batman! It’s a Great Lakes high that will cut out the extreme humidity this 4th Of July weekend. But, don’t be mistaken, it will still be hot! Dew points will leave the stuffy 70s we’ve been enduring and drop back into the 60s for a few days starting Friday. This is due to northeast and east winds on the bottom of the high, which circulates clockwise, bringing in less humid air from eastern Canada! Yes, it will still feel humid, it’s Summer, but just not as stifling as it’s been feeling. And, with dry air limiting the clouds we’ll be able to get ample sunlight. The thing about dry air is that it heats up more efficiently than moist air. Therefore, the increased sunlight should help boost our high temps toward the 90 degree mark or higher in some spots! So,,, still hot as a firecracker!!!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man wanted in shooting death of woman in East Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the April 2019 shooting death of 44-year-old Jennifer Miller in East Dubuque.

News

Neighbors worried about safety after five injured on Tuesday night shooting in Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
he shooting happened around 10 P.M. on Tuesday on Pershing Avenue between 14th and 15th Street in Davenport. Police say they found a man on the ground and stopped, later finding three more injured, and a fifth that drove himself to the hospital.

News

Man wanted in Rock Island shooting death arrested in Chicago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Moline man wanted in connection with the June 7 shooting death of Kameron R. Moore in Rock Island was arrested Wednesday in Chicago, the Rock Island Police Department said.

News

How to keep your pets safe this fireworks season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A local pet clinic recommends keeping your pet in a safe place and using a kennel cover.

Latest News

News

Princeton, IL police searching for person of interest after fatal shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Princeton Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Hillview Drive and Brandy Avenue. Officials say one person has died due to their injuries and another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths stands at 29.

News

Rock Island Public Library to open with changes beginning July 6

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The library said this gradual reopening coordinates with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

News

Illinois health officials announce 828 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH reported a total of 144,013 cases, including 6,951 deaths.

News

One more Dubuque County Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
One additional Dubuque County inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Wednesday.

News

Police: Davenport man slashed one officer, stabbed another Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he injured two officers with a knife Monday morning.