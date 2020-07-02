Hot weekend for the 4th, but not as humid!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holy High Pressure, Batman! It’s a Great Lakes high that will cut out the extreme humidity this 4th Of July weekend. But, don’t be mistaken, it will still be hot! Dew points will leave the stuffy 70s we’ve been enduring and drop back into the 60s for a few days starting Friday. This is due to northeast and east winds on the bottom of the high, which circulates clockwise, bringing in less humid air from eastern Canada! Yes, it will still feel humid, it’s Summer, but just not as stifling as it’s been feeling. And, with dry air limiting the clouds we’ll be able to get ample sunlight. The thing about dry air is that it heats up more efficiently than moist air. Therefore, the increased sunlight should help boost our high temps toward the 90 degree mark or higher in some spots! So,,, still hot as a firecracker!!!

