How to keep your pets safe this fireworks season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Fourth of July may be frightening for some pets. Klein Animal Clinic in Bettendorf says fireworks can cause significant anxiety for our pets.

Klein Animal Clinic says there are many ways to prepare for this weekend. Aimee Osborne, the Vet Technician at Klein Animal Clinic recommends keeping your pets “in a safe place. You can use a kennel cover which you can purchase from the pet store, give them things that can stimulate them like a kong toy that you can keep in the freezer.”

Osborne also has tips for cats, like keeping them in a dark room and “giving them blankets, giving them an opportunity to feel safe. You can also play a TV or a radio in the background to try to distract them from the noise that is outside.”

Pets may be so frightened of the loud noises, they may run. Osborne says keeping their microchip and collar tag information up-to-date is important, in case they do get loose.

“Locking windows and doors is super important and just trying to keep them inside. Keep them away from the fireworks that are going off and keep them away from anything that they could hurt themselves with,” Osborne says.

If your pet’s anxiety is severe, the clinic recommends contacting your primary veterinarian to see if anxiety medication would help.

With this holiday weekend’s high temperatures, make sure to keep your pet inside in cool air conditioning if you are outside watching the fireworks.

