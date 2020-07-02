Advertisement

Inmate at Fort Dodge prison test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa state prisons officials say an inmate at a state prison in Fort Dodge has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says in a news release that the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility inmate is a male adult under the age of 40 and has been in medical isolation since first notifying staff that he was not feeling well on Tuesday.

Prisons officials say he experiencing mild symptoms and will receive medical care as necessary as he recovers.

Prisons officials say the unit where the inmate was housed has been placed on quarantine status, and additional testing at the prison is underway.

