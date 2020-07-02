Man wanted in Rock Island shooting death arrested in Chicago

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man wanted in connection with the June 7 shooting death of Kameron R. Moore in Rock Island was arrested Wednesday in Chicago, the Rock Island Police Department said.

Brandon D. Motton, 35, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on a $1 million cash-only warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Cook County Jail while awaiting extradition, Rock Island police said in a media release Wednesday.

Police responded at 10:17 p.m. June 7 to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue for a report of gunfire. Responding officers located Moore, 23. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

