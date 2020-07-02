Man wanted in shooting death of woman in East Dubuque

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the April 2019 shooting death of 44-year-old Jennifer Miller in East Dubuque.

Hay said in a media release posted to the state’s attorney’s website that a grand jury in September handed up an indictment against Joseph L. Wright, 31.

He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, which are special class felonies, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, two counts of armed violence, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

Wright is accused of shooting Miller on April 21, 2019, according to the indictment.

A warrant for his arrest was issued with the indictment, which was sealed from the public until he could be taken into custody.

He was not in custody as of Wednesday night. However, Hay said in the release he successfully petitioned a judge to unseal the indictment and “to request the public to provide information about the current whereabouts or location of Mr. Wright.”

Wright is approximately 6-feet-1-inches tall, last known weight of 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the word “Passion” tattooed on his right jawline and the word “Prince” and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes.

Hay is asking the public to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 if you have any information about the current whereabouts of Wright.

He also advised the public not to approach or follow Wright if you observe him as he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

TV6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office and Hay for photos of Wright. We will update the story with those photos once we receive them.

