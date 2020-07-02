Advertisement

More than 600 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa over 24-hour period

No new deaths reported
Iowa coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 676 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state website.

That brings the statewide total to 29,966 and 717 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 316,379 people have been tested and 23,757 people have recovered from the virus.

Confirmed cases in Scott County totaled 692 late Thursday morning, an increase from 644 reported late Wednesday morning.

According to the state website, 482 have recovered and 10 people have died.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

  • Muscatine County, 623 confirmed cases (4,455 tested); 44 deaths; 539 recovered.
  • Louisa County, 360 confirmed cases (1,432 tested); 13 deaths; 337 recovered.
  • Des Moines County, 86 confirmed cases (2,749 tested); three deaths; 69 recovered.
  • Henry County, 84 confirmed cases (1,641 tested); three deaths; 76 recovered.
  • Lee County, 49 confirmed cases (1,891 tested); two death; 37 recovered.
  • Jackson County, 27 confirmed cases (1,257) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.
  • Clinton County, 101, confirmed cases (3,289 tested); one death; 68 recovered.
  • Cedar County, 79 confirmed cases (1,613 tested); one death; 59 recovered.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

