Neighbors worried about safety after five injured on Tuesday night shooting in Davenport

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An overnight shooting that left five men in the hospital has neighbors worried about their safety. The shooting happened around 10 P.M. on Tuesday on Pershing Avenue between 14th and 15th Street in Davenport. Police say they found a man on the ground and stopped, later finding three more injured, and a fifth that drove himself to the hospital.

Caleb Devore has lived in Davenport for about a year and has heard multiple shots fired since then. On Tuesday, Devore says they heard between four and five shots, stopping for a few seconds, then 11 shots back to back.

Another neighbor, Luekinna Hodges says, "I didn't see anything but bodies, bodies on the ground. I just started praying, that's all you can do."

Police found multiple shell casings all over the streets. A neighbor who preferred to keep her name anonymous said, "It scared me because I don't want my kid to go out and the bullet comes out and hits us. That's what I tell them: if police drive by, we go inside. But I feel safe inside because here we are."

Hodges was inside her home when the shooting happened and says she was concerned "a bullet could've come through. The body was right here, so yeah I was worried about that."

Further down the road, Andy McNeil says he's seen and heard countless shots fired incidents in Davenport. "The question I ask myself over and over again, is 'am I going to be safe? Is someone going to try and do bodily harm to me when I'm out and about? Or try to cause harm to my apartment?' Right now I don't know I have a clear answer to me, so that is a huge concern."

At first, some neighbors thought it was the 4th of July celebrations. Devore says, "the people who got shot at in the field in front of my house shoot of fireworks in that field every night. It was literally in that field where they got shot. Since it was coming from over there, we thought those were fireworks." Devore, like other neighbors, just wants the violence to end: "obviously I hope it'll get better but there's no way to tell with everything going on."

Five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to nearby hospitals. Police tell us they believe it was a targeted shooting. Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.

