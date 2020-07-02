Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 995.
Health officials said six patients are being hospitalized.
The number of deaths stands at 29.
The new cases are:
- A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
- A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home
- A woman in her80s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
No further information could be provided regarding these cases due to federal privacy laws.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.