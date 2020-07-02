Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 995. 

Health officials said six patients are being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 29.

The new cases are:  

  • A man in his 70s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 60s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 50s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 40s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A man in his 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her80s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home 
  • A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home  
  • A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No further information could be provided regarding these cases due to federal privacy laws.

