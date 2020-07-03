Advertisement

4th of July Food Safety Tips

Keep hot foods hot, cold foods cold!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD, dietitian with HyVee, stopped by PSL to remind everyone of the smart guidelines that should be a part of any outdoor event involving the cooking and serving of food. In particular, Schaeffer spends time giving meat temperature guidelines to ensure a safe level of doneness. Investing in a meat thermometer is highly recommended so you can know with certainty that your favorite grilled meats are ready to consume.

  • Pork, steaks, & fish need to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees
  • Burgers, brats, or any ground meat needs to hit 160 degrees
  • Any poultry should be (at least) 165 degrees (under-cooked chicken is just gross!)

She also goes on to share ideas on how to keep hot foods hot (crock pot, etc.) or cold foods cold (by using coolers or ice bins).

HyVee’s Seasons magazine (available for FREE inside stores!) is a great resource for recipes, new food product ideas, and uniquely attractive ideas on ways to present at the table.

Keep the heat out of the kitchen with a delicious no-bake cake! This easy (and inexpensive) dessert will be the star of...

Posted by Hy-Vee on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

