Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) -- A man in New York was arrested for reportedly setting off fireworks that burned down his own home.

Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

A firework shell lands inside Bend’s home through an open window, unnoticed by the group.

“They were doing it in such a confined area that it was bound to happen,” said Captain Michael Koco with the New York City Fire Department. “It was a recipe for disaster right there.”

The group continued to set off more illegal fireworks, seemingly oblivious of the fire, which became so large it damaged an adjacent home.

About seven minutes after the fire began, someone in the group finally notices the house is burning. Another person then tries to contain the fire with a garden hose.

“In actuality, it’s an explosive, so you need somebody who is a professional and is trained to handle these things,” Koco said.

The fire was later put out and Bend was arrested on arson charges.

In the last nine days, New York City fire marshals have arrested 17 people and confiscated nearly $37,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: moments ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: moments ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

News

Man wanted on escape charge

Updated: 47 minutes ago
James Earl McKinney, 27, is wanted by US Marshal’s Service for escape on an original charge of delivery of heroin.

News

Moline police seeking suspects in retail thefts

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for retail thefts at Walmart and Menards.

Latest News

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Farmers thriving this summer after 2019 flood

Updated: 1 hour ago
TV6 talked to a local farmer who said this year is significantly better than this time last year when many fields were devastated by flooding.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

QC Arts Metro Arts Youth murals underway in Moline and Rock Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thirty students are working on two murals in Moline and Rock Island through the Quad City Arts Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds directs $490 million of CARES Funds into Unemployment Trust Fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has directed $490 million of the $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funds Iowa received through the CARES Act to be deposited into the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

News

Additional COVID-19 relief in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is working with the commerce department to get $250 million in federal dollars to local governments in the coming months.