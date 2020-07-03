Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 1,000 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department has reported an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the county to 1,019.

Health officials said four patients are being hospitalized.

The death toll from the virus stands at 29.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A male teenager who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 12 who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No further information about these cases could be provided due to federal privacy laws.

