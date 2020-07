DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of East Locust Street.

Locust Street is shut down. Avoid the area between Iowa Street and Grand Avenue.

TV6 is working to get more information.

