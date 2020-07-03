Dubuque Police: One dead in Thursday evening shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 5:58 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard.

The gunshot victim was transported to Mercy Dubuque where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

Dubuque police said the investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to the general public.

