First Alert Forecast

Sunny & warm today.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions are on tap from today through your whole holiday weekend.  Look for highs near 90 degrees each day and feeling like the 90s each afternoon.  Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s.  Unsettled weather will return next Tuesday and Wednesday, but outside of that, the next seven to ten days look dry.

TODAY: Sunny and warm.  High: 91°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 89°.

