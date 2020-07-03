Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Calm tonight.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight most will see only a few clouds around, and after 11 PM they won’t bring problems and we’ll be dry for the rest of the weekend. For any outdoor plans, bring along something to keep hydrated with and you’ll be set! The mornings will start with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s and highs will be in the low 90s near the Quad Cities. The next few afternoons will have temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with it feeling like the mid-90s at most. Higher rain chances aren’t returning until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 68°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, light winds. HIGH: 90°. Wind: NE 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69°. Wind: NE 0-10 mph.

