First Alert Forecast

Mostly clear skies overnight
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Expect mostly clear skies for the rest of Thursday, with showers in the south ending before 7 PM. Winds are coming from the east which are helping us see some relief from the humidity. While we were in the low 90s and feeling near 100 at the start of the week, now we’ll be in the low 90s and feeling near the mid-90s at most. Skies Friday will stay mostly sunny and there will be a small chance for an isolated shower into Friday afternoon, mainly to the north and east. The weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. This week we are on track to keep seeing highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, so stay hydrated! Lows won’t vary much either, with morning temperatures near the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear, afternoon isolated shower north. HIGH: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

