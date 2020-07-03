Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois Dept. of Public Health director ‘cautiously optimistic’ on QC COVID-19 Coalition update

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Multiple departments respond to fatal fire in Port Byron

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Multiple fire departments responded to a fatal fire in Port Byron on Thursday night.

News

Man dies operating road construction equipment in Lee County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton EMS responded to a fatal accident in Lee County at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Thursday.

News

Dubuque Police: One dead in Thursday evening shooting

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Dubuque Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 5:58 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Muscatine mayor plans to make face masks mandatory

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Muscatine city officials announced Mayor Diana Broderson plans to issue a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation on Sunday, July 5.

News

Multiple departments respond to fatal fire in Port Byron

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say one person has died.

News

Dubuque Police: One dead in Thursday evening shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard.

News

Muscatine mayor plans to make face masks mandatory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
City officials say Mayor Diana Broderson plans to issue the city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation on Sunday.

News

Man dies operating road construction equipment in Lee County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officials said the accident was located around Carter Road north of Todd Road in rural Amboy, Lee County.

News

Moline firefighters respond to house fire Thursday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:00 p.m. to 1110 40th Street in Moline.