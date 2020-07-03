How Fireworks Get Their Colors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s fireworks season in the QCA and you will see lots of explosions in the night, or day time, sky this weekend. Have you ever stopped and wondered what makes the fireworks get their colors?

The colors are made by “metal salts”. Elements such as sodium nitrate will yield a yellow color. Copper chloride gives you blue fireworks. Barium chloride gives you green fireworks. Strontium carbonate yields red fireworks.

These metal salts are packed into fireworks and then sent into the air where they explode and illuminate in their according colors.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.