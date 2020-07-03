Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 868 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

  • Cass County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s
  • Grundy County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 70s  

Health officials said Scott County, Illinois is now reporting a case.

IDPH reported a total of 145,750 cases, including 7,005 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,318 tests for a total of 1,700,635.  

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 26 –July 2 is 2.6%.

IDPH said it will continue to post COVID-19 numbers on its website DPH.illinois.gov over the holiday weekend.

