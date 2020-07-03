Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Friday, Jul. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Des Moines bureau is reachable at 515-243-3281. Send daybook items to iowa@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Iowa and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 POSTPONED: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Saturday in the Park Festival - POSTPONED: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's free Saturday in the Park Festival * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Grandview Park, Sioux City, IA

Weblinks: http://www.saturdayinthepark.com, https://twitter.com/SITPFest, #SITPFest

Contacts: Dave Bernstein, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 1 712 277 4000

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain