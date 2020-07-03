Man dies operating road construction equipment in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton EMS responded to a fatal accident in Lee County at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the accident was located around Carter Road north of Todd Road in rural Amboy, Lee County.

Timothy Denning, 34, of Rock Falls, was operating a piece of road construction equipment when it rolled into the ditch on top of him, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office pronounced Denning dead on the scene.

The Amboy Police Department assisted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

