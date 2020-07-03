Advertisement

Moline firefighters respond to house fire Thursday afternoon

(MGN)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a fire at a single story home on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:00 p.m. to 1110 40th Street in Moline, officials said. When firefighters arrived they noticed windows covered in soot on the inside. That’s when firefighters made forcible entry and found thick, black smoke.

When firefighters first entered the home, they found that the fire which once existed had already burned itself out, officials said. They found no one home at the time, however one pet was found deceased. 

Officials said the incident was controlled in about 10 minutes and crews remained on the scene to perform overhaul and search for extension for about 45 minutes.

The first Lieutenant who arrived did an investigation and determined a window AC unit as a possible cause, officials said. They estimate the home has $40,000 in damage.

Officials said the homeowner cannot re-occupy the home at this time due to the amount of smoke damage.

The initial Moline Fire response included 15 on-duty personnel staffing one command car, three engines, one aerial unit and one ambulance.

