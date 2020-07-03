Advertisement

Muscatine makes offer to city administrator candidate

Webb is expected to begin on Aug. 24
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine is getting closer to getting a new city administrator.

The City Council has directed Muscatine City Attorney Matt Brick to draft a contract between the city and Carol Webb for the position, officials said Thursday in a media release.

Webb is the deputy utilities director for the City of Fort Collins.

“I am honored to serve as the City Administrator in Muscatine,” Webb said in the release. “I’m anxious to get started and learn more about all the good things that are happening in the community and the City organization. I’m really impressed with what I have learned so far and I am confident that together, as a team, we can build on the City’s many strengths and create some new opportunities that leverage all of the great assets the community offers.”

The City Council has been interviewing candidates for the past several weeks, with the final three candidates visiting Muscatine last week.

Webb was offered the position over the weekend and accepted the offer earlier this week, officials said in the release.

Once the contract is prepared and accepted by Webb, the contract will be presented to the City Council for approval.

Webb is currently expected to begin on Aug. 24.

The city has been searching for a new city administrator after voting in December to terminate the contract of Gregg Mandsager, citing a lack of confidence in his ability to perform the job.

