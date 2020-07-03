Muscatine mayor plans to make face masks mandatory
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine city officials announced Mayor Diana Broderson plans to issue a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation on Sunday, July 5.
Mayor Broderson will make the announcement during a press conference at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the City Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, city officials said.
No further information was provided about the upcoming decision.
