New Ideas for 4th of July Foods

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD, dietition with HyVee returns to feature some unique options when it comes to 4th of July or any summer cookout gathering. Paula quickly points out that the latest edition of HyVee’s Seasons magazine (FREE and available at all stores) has a terrific array of recipes---including 20 simple side dishes.

Schaeffer puts the spotlight on meatless foods you can still grill for any vegan or vegetarian friends or family members. She insists that veggie brats or “fake meats” really have improved in quality and taste! She also really likes to introduce folks to deliciously-flavored chicken sausages (like Gilbert’s). HyVee also makes sure there are plenty of short-cut, convenience foods---such as fruit & veggie trays shaped like flags or stars!

A delicious fruit pizza is just a simple, Short Cut away!

A delicious fruit pizza is just a simple, short cut away. Save time this holiday weekend with Hy-Vee Short Cuts, our collection of pre-cut fruits and veggies. Shop now at: http://ms.spr.ly/6184TlFge! #HelpfulSmileStrong

Posted by Hy-Vee on Friday, July 3, 2020

