Reports: Kewanee basketball coach dies following apparent medical issue at Davenport speedway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School’s head varsity boys basketball coach, has died following an apparent medical issue while racing at the Davenport Speedway.

That’s according to the Oskaloosa, Iowa-based motorsports podcast DIRT N Asphalt, who posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday night.

“Race Fans we have some sad news to pass along to you this evening. Earlier this evening while competing at the Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA IMCA Late Model driver Shaune Lewis had a medical emergency during his heat race and unfortunately, Shaune lost his life tonight,” according to the post. “We want to send our love and prayers towards Shaune and his family and would ask that you would all do the same. The racing family is very tight-knit and it’s time like this that show it’s true character and love that is has for one another. In respect to Shaune and his family the feature was not run tonight.”

Lewis had been the head basketball coach at Kewanee High School since 2015. He was 47.

