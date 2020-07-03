Advertisement

Reports: Kewanee basketball coach dies following apparent medical issue at Davenport speedway

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School’s head varsity boys basketball coach, has died following an apparent medical issue while racing at the Davenport Speedway.

That’s according to the Oskaloosa, Iowa-based motorsports podcast DIRT N Asphalt, who posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday night.

“Race Fans we have some sad news to pass along to you this evening. Earlier this evening while competing at the Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA IMCA Late Model driver Shaune Lewis had a medical emergency during his heat race and unfortunately, Shaune lost his life tonight,” according to the post. “We want to send our love and prayers towards Shaune and his family and would ask that you would all do the same. The racing family is very tight-knit and it’s time like this that show it’s true character and love that is has for one another. In respect to Shaune and his family the feature was not run tonight.”

Lewis had been the head basketball coach at Kewanee High School since 2015. He was 47.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reports: Kewanee basketball coach dies following apparent medical issue at Davenport speedway

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School’s head varsity boys basketball coach, has died following an apparent medical issue while racing at the Davenport Speedway.

News

French prime minister resigns, successor to be named

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

KWQC

How Fireworks Get Their Colors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Chemistry of fireworks.

News

Illinois Dept. of Public Health director ‘cautiously optimistic’ on QC COVID-19 Coalition update

Updated: 6 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Multiple departments respond to fatal fire in Port Byron

Updated: 6 hours ago
Multiple fire departments responded to a fatal fire in Port Byron on Thursday night.

News

Man dies operating road construction equipment in Lee County

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton EMS responded to a fatal accident in Lee County at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Thursday.

News

Dubuque Police: One dead in Thursday evening shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Dubuque Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 5:58 p.m. on Thursday.

News

Muscatine mayor plans to make face masks mandatory

Updated: 6 hours ago
Muscatine city officials announced Mayor Diana Broderson plans to issue a city-wide mandatory face mask proclamation on Sunday, July 5.

News

Multiple departments respond to fatal fire in Port Byron

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say one person has died.

News

Dubuque Police: One dead in Thursday evening shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard.